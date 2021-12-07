Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (7-19) play the Denver Nuggets (11-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nuggets

    • The 103.3 points per game the Pelicans score are the same as the Nuggets give up.
    • When New Orleans totals more than 104.1 points, it is 5-7.
    • Denver has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 103.3 points.
    • The Nuggets put up an average of 103.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 110.1 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 110.1 points, Denver is 4-0.
    • New Orleans is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.
    • The Pelicans are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 28th.
    • The Pelicans grab an average of 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 3.4 rebounds per contest.
    • The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.9 points and distributing 4.7 assists.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.5 points per game.
    • Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 25.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
    • Will Barton knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
    • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Kentucky vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) shoots the ball over St. Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Tulsa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives to the basket in the second half as Little Rock Trojans guard guard Jovan Stulic (33) defends at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-78. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Charlotte vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Duquesne vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    50 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Belmont vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    52 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    52 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    54 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy