Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (7-19) play the Denver Nuggets (11-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nuggets

The 103.3 points per game the Pelicans score are the same as the Nuggets give up.

When New Orleans totals more than 104.1 points, it is 5-7.

Denver has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 103.3 points.

The Nuggets put up an average of 103.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 110.1 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.1 points, Denver is 4-0.

New Orleans is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.

The Pelicans are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 28th.

The Pelicans grab an average of 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 3.4 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.9 points and distributing 4.7 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.5 points per game.

Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch