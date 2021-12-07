Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (7-19) play the Denver Nuggets (11-12) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Nuggets
- The 103.3 points per game the Pelicans score are the same as the Nuggets give up.
- When New Orleans totals more than 104.1 points, it is 5-7.
- Denver has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 103.3 points.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 103.7 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 110.1 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.1 points, Denver is 4-0.
- New Orleans is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.
- The Pelicans are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 28th.
- The Pelicans grab an average of 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at fourth.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 22.9 points and distributing 4.7 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.5 points per game.
- Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- The New Orleans steals leader is Herbert Jones, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Valanciunas, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by collecting 25.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
- Will Barton knocks down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.7 blocks per game.
