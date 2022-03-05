How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (26-36) hope to extend a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (36-26) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pelicans
- The Nuggets record just 1.4 more points per game (110.4) than the Pelicans give up (109.0).
- Denver is 28-4 when scoring more than 109.0 points.
- When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.4 points, it is 24-10.
- The Pelicans' 107.1 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 107.8 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.8 points, New Orleans is 21-12.
- Denver is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Nuggets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Denver has a 26-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- This season, New Orleans has a 15-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.4 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram racks up 21.9 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.7 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.
- Devonte' Graham is the top shooter from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/24/2022
Kings
W 128-110
Away
2/26/2022
Kings
W 115-110
Home
2/27/2022
Trail Blazers
W 124-92
Away
3/2/2022
Thunder
L 119-107
Home
3/4/2022
Rockets
W 116-101
Home
3/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/7/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/9/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/10/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/12/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/14/2022
76ers
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Mavericks
L 125-118
Home
2/25/2022
Suns
W 117-102
Away
2/27/2022
Lakers
W 123-95
Away
3/2/2022
Kings
W 125-95
Home
3/4/2022
Jazz
W 124-90
Home
3/6/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/8/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/9/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/11/2022
Hornets
-
Home
3/13/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/15/2022
Suns
-
Home