How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-36) hope to extend a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (36-26) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pelicans

The Nuggets record just 1.4 more points per game (110.4) than the Pelicans give up (109.0).

Denver is 28-4 when scoring more than 109.0 points.

When New Orleans allows fewer than 110.4 points, it is 24-10.

The Pelicans' 107.1 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 107.8 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.8 points, New Orleans is 21-12.

Denver is 21-5 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Nuggets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Denver has a 26-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

This season, New Orleans has a 15-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.4 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram racks up 21.9 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pelicans' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jonas Valanciunas grabs 11.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 17.7 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the New Orleans rebounding leaderboard.

Devonte' Graham is the top shooter from deep for the Pelicans, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Herbert Jones with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/24/2022 Kings W 128-110 Away 2/26/2022 Kings W 115-110 Home 2/27/2022 Trail Blazers W 124-92 Away 3/2/2022 Thunder L 119-107 Home 3/4/2022 Rockets W 116-101 Home 3/6/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/7/2022 Warriors - Home 3/9/2022 Kings - Away 3/10/2022 Warriors - Home 3/12/2022 Raptors - Home 3/14/2022 76ers - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule