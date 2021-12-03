Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (11-11) go up against the Denver Nuggets (10-11) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nuggets
- The 106.9 points per game the Knicks score are just 2.8 more points than the Nuggets allow (104.1).
- New York has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 104.1 points.
- When Denver allows fewer than 106.9 points, it is 9-3.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 103.6 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.0 points, Denver is 4-3.
- New York is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 103.6 points.
- The Knicks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.
- The Knicks average 10.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Nuggets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Knicks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 28th.
Knicks Players to Watch
- The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.9 points, 10.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (25.7 per game), rebounds (13.8 per game), and assists (6.4 per game).
- Will Barton is the most prolific from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.
