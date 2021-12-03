Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (11-11) go up against the Denver Nuggets (10-11) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Nuggets

The 106.9 points per game the Knicks score are just 2.8 more points than the Nuggets allow (104.1).

New York has a 7-3 record when scoring more than 104.1 points.

When Denver allows fewer than 106.9 points, it is 9-3.

The Nuggets put up an average of 103.6 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.0 points, Denver is 4-3.

New York is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 103.6 points.

The Knicks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.

The Knicks average 10.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Nuggets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 28th.

Knicks Players to Watch

The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who averages 19.9 points, 10.2 boards and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch