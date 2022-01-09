Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots at Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-25) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (19-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Paycom Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nuggets

  • The Nuggets put up 106.3 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 107.5 the Thunder give up.
  • Denver is 11-5 when scoring more than 107.5 points.
  • When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 106.3 points, it is 10-10.
  • The Thunder put up 6.7 fewer points per game (99.7) than the Nuggets allow (106.4).
  • When it scores more than 106.4 points, Oklahoma City is 7-3.
  • Denver has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.7 points.
  • The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.
  • The Nuggets average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.0 points, 14.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey has tallied 7.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
