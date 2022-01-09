Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-25) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (19-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Paycom Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-7
214 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets put up 106.3 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 107.5 the Thunder give up.
- Denver is 11-5 when scoring more than 107.5 points.
- When Oklahoma City allows fewer than 106.3 points, it is 10-10.
- The Thunder put up 6.7 fewer points per game (99.7) than the Nuggets allow (106.4).
- When it scores more than 106.4 points, Oklahoma City is 7-3.
- Denver has an 11-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.7 points.
- The Thunder are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.
- The Nuggets average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.0 points, 14.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has tallied 7.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 22.3 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
- Luguentz Dort is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
January
9
2022
Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
