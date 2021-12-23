Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Northwest Division foes square off when the Denver Nuggets (15-14) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-19) at Paycom Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 213 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets score 106.8 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 107.8 the Thunder give up.

Denver has a 9-4 record when scoring more than 107.8 points.

Oklahoma City has an 8-8 record when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.

The Thunder's 99.2 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 106.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.

Denver's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 99.2 points.

The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank eighth.

The Nuggets average 8.3 offensive boards per game, 1.8 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.

The Thunder are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.3 points, 13.5 boards and 7.5 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch