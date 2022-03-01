Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (36-25) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder

  • The Nuggets score 110.5 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 108.4 the Thunder give up.
  • Denver is 27-6 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
  • Oklahoma City is 14-19 when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Thunder score an average of 101.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 107.6 the Nuggets give up.
  • When it scores more than 107.6 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.
  • Denver has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.
  • The Nuggets are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • In games Denver shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 28-12 overall.
  • The Thunder's 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • Oklahoma City has compiled an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.5 points, 13.8 boards and 8.0 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and averages 5.3 assists per game.
  • Luguentz Dort is reliable from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Magic

W 121-111

Home

2/16/2022

Warriors

W 117-116

Away

2/24/2022

Kings

W 128-110

Away

2/26/2022

Kings

W 115-110

Home

2/27/2022

Trail Blazers

W 124-92

Away

3/2/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/4/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/6/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/7/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/9/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/10/2022

Warriors

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Knicks

W 127-123

Away

2/16/2022

Spurs

L 114-106

Home

2/24/2022

Suns

L 124-104

Home

2/25/2022

Pacers

W 129-125

Away

2/28/2022

Kings

L 131-110

Home

3/2/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/4/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/6/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/8/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/13/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
24 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12), forward Cody Martin (11) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reach for the loose ball during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
26 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (0) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
29 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal with his bench during the second period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy