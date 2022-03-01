Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (36-25) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder
- The Nuggets score 110.5 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 108.4 the Thunder give up.
- Denver is 27-6 when scoring more than 108.4 points.
- Oklahoma City is 14-19 when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Thunder score an average of 101.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 107.6 the Nuggets give up.
- When it scores more than 107.6 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.
- Denver has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 28-12 overall.
- The Thunder's 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Oklahoma City has compiled an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.5 points, 13.8 boards and 8.0 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and averages 5.3 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is reliable from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Magic
W 121-111
Home
2/16/2022
Warriors
W 117-116
Away
2/24/2022
Kings
W 128-110
Away
2/26/2022
Kings
W 115-110
Home
2/27/2022
Trail Blazers
W 124-92
Away
3/2/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/4/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/7/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/9/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/10/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Knicks
W 127-123
Away
2/16/2022
Spurs
L 114-106
Home
2/24/2022
Suns
L 124-104
Home
2/25/2022
Pacers
W 129-125
Away
2/28/2022
Kings
L 131-110
Home
3/2/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/4/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/6/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/9/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
3/13/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home