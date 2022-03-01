Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

Feb 24, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. Phoenix won 124-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (36-25) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder

The Nuggets score 110.5 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 108.4 the Thunder give up.

Denver is 27-6 when scoring more than 108.4 points.

Oklahoma City is 14-19 when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Thunder score an average of 101.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 107.6 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 107.6 points, Oklahoma City is 10-7.

Denver has a 16-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.7 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 28-12 overall.

The Thunder's 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Oklahoma City has compiled an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.4% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.5 points, 13.8 boards and 8.0 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 22.7 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and averages 5.3 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is reliable from deep and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Magic W 121-111 Home 2/16/2022 Warriors W 117-116 Away 2/24/2022 Kings W 128-110 Away 2/26/2022 Kings W 115-110 Home 2/27/2022 Trail Blazers W 124-92 Away 3/2/2022 Thunder - Home 3/4/2022 Rockets - Home 3/6/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/7/2022 Warriors - Home 3/9/2022 Kings - Away 3/10/2022 Warriors - Home

