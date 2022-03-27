Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-52) will visit the Denver Nuggets (43-31) after losing four road games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder
- The 111.8 points per game the Nuggets score are only 0.9 more points than the Thunder give up (110.9).
- Denver is 30-6 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
- When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 16-22.
- The Thunder score an average of 103.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 109.4 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 109.4 points, Oklahoma City is 10-12.
- Denver is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 103.3 points.
- This season, the Nuggets have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
- Denver has a 34-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Thunder's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.8%).
- This season, Oklahoma City has a 9-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.2 points, grabbing 13.5 boards and dishing out 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 24.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is the top shooter from deep for the Thunder, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.0 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Wizards
W 127-109
Away
3/18/2022
Cavaliers
L 119-116
Away
3/20/2022
Celtics
L 124-104
Home
3/22/2022
Clippers
W 127-115
Home
3/24/2022
Suns
L 140-130
Home
3/26/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/28/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/30/2022
Pacers
-
Away
4/1/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/3/2022
Lakers
-
Away
4/5/2022
Spurs
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Spurs
L 122-120
Away
3/18/2022
Heat
L 120-108
Away
3/20/2022
Magic
L 90-85
Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
L 132-123
Home
3/23/2022
Magic
W 118-102
Home
3/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Hawks
-
Home
4/1/2022
Pistons
-
Home
4/3/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/5/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home