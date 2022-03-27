Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-52) will visit the Denver Nuggets (43-31) after losing four road games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder

  • The 111.8 points per game the Nuggets score are only 0.9 more points than the Thunder give up (110.9).
  • Denver is 30-6 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
  • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 16-22.
  • The Thunder score an average of 103.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 109.4 the Nuggets allow.
  • When it scores more than 109.4 points, Oklahoma City is 10-12.
  • Denver is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 103.3 points.
  • This season, the Nuggets have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
  • Denver has a 34-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
  • The Thunder's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.8%).
  • This season, Oklahoma City has a 9-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.2 points, grabbing 13.5 boards and dishing out 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 24.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander is the top shooter from deep for the Thunder, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.0 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Wizards

W 127-109

Away

3/18/2022

Cavaliers

L 119-116

Away

3/20/2022

Celtics

L 124-104

Home

3/22/2022

Clippers

W 127-115

Home

3/24/2022

Suns

L 140-130

Home

3/26/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/28/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/30/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/3/2022

Lakers

-

Away

4/5/2022

Spurs

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Spurs

L 122-120

Away

3/18/2022

Heat

L 120-108

Away

3/20/2022

Magic

L 90-85

Away

3/21/2022

Celtics

L 132-123

Home

3/23/2022

Magic

W 118-102

Home

3/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/28/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/1/2022

Pistons

-

Home

4/3/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/5/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
