Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

Mar 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-52) will visit the Denver Nuggets (43-31) after losing four road games in a row. The matchup tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Thunder

The 111.8 points per game the Nuggets score are only 0.9 more points than the Thunder give up (110.9).

Denver is 30-6 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 16-22.

The Thunder score an average of 103.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 109.4 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 109.4 points, Oklahoma City is 10-12.

Denver is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 103.3 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.

Denver has a 34-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Thunder's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

This season, Oklahoma City has a 9-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.2 points, grabbing 13.5 boards and dishing out 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 24.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the top shooter from deep for the Thunder, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.0 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/16/2022 Wizards W 127-109 Away 3/18/2022 Cavaliers L 119-116 Away 3/20/2022 Celtics L 124-104 Home 3/22/2022 Clippers W 127-115 Home 3/24/2022 Suns L 140-130 Home 3/26/2022 Thunder - Home 3/28/2022 Hornets - Away 3/30/2022 Pacers - Away 4/1/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/3/2022 Lakers - Away 4/5/2022 Spurs - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule