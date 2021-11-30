Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (4-18) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Amway Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Magic
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Nuggets
- The Magic average just 4.3 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Nuggets give up (103.9).
- Orlando has a 4-5 record when scoring more than 103.9 points.
- Denver is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 99.6 points.
- The Nuggets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (103.7) than the Magic give up (110.5).
- Denver has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.
- Orlando is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.
- The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 28th.
- The Magic's 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 more rebounds than the Nuggets average per game (9.2).
- The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 16th.
Magic Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 19.6 points and dishes out 5.9 assists per game.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.6 boards in each contest while scoring 13.0 points per game.
- The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Anthony is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 26.2 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Will Barton hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.
How To Watch
