Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) take the opening tipoff to start the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (4-18) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Amway Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Magic vs. Nuggets

The Magic average just 4.3 fewer points per game (99.6) than the Nuggets give up (103.9).

Orlando has a 4-5 record when scoring more than 103.9 points.

Denver is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 99.6 points.

The Nuggets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (103.7) than the Magic give up (110.5).

Denver has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Orlando is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 103.7 points.

The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 28th.

The Magic's 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 more rebounds than the Nuggets average per game (9.2).

The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 16th.

Magic Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 19.6 points and dishes out 5.9 assists per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.6 boards in each contest while scoring 13.0 points per game.

The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Anthony is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch