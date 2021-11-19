Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Nov 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) defends the drive of Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (8-7) will look to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (9-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. 76ers

The Nuggets score only 3.1 fewer points per game (103.6) than the 76ers give up (106.7).

Denver is 3-1 when scoring more than 106.7 points.

Philadelphia has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 103.6 points.

The 76ers score 9.3 more points per game (108.2) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (98.9).

Philadelphia is 8-5 when it scores more than 98.9 points.

Denver has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.2% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.

In games Denver shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.

The 76ers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 44.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey's points (17.5 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.

Andre Drummond's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 7.5 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.

Seth Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Philadelphia's leader in steals is Danny Green with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drummond with 1.1 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/8/2021 Heat W 113-96 Home 11/10/2021 Pacers W 101-98 Home 11/12/2021 Hawks W 105-96 Home 11/14/2021 Trail Blazers W 124-95 Home 11/15/2021 Mavericks L 111-101 Away 11/18/2021 76ers - Home 11/19/2021 Bulls - Home 11/21/2021 Suns - Away 11/23/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/26/2021 Bucks - Home 11/29/2021 Heat - Away

76ers Upcoming Schedule