Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (8-7) will look to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (9-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. 76ers
- The Nuggets score only 3.1 fewer points per game (103.6) than the 76ers give up (106.7).
- Denver is 3-1 when scoring more than 106.7 points.
- Philadelphia has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 103.6 points.
- The 76ers score 9.3 more points per game (108.2) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (98.9).
- Philadelphia is 8-5 when it scores more than 98.9 points.
- Denver has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
- This season, the Nuggets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.2% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
- In games Denver shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
- The 76ers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 44.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Philadelphia is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey's points (17.5 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
- Andre Drummond's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 7.5 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
- Seth Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Philadelphia's leader in steals is Danny Green with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drummond with 1.1 per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Heat
W 113-96
Home
11/10/2021
Pacers
W 101-98
Home
11/12/2021
Hawks
W 105-96
Home
11/14/2021
Trail Blazers
W 124-95
Home
11/15/2021
Mavericks
L 111-101
Away
11/18/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/21/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/29/2021
Heat
-
Away
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/8/2021
Knicks
L 103-96
Home
11/9/2021
Bucks
L 118-109
Home
11/11/2021
Raptors
L 115-109
Home
11/13/2021
Pacers
L 118-113
Away
11/16/2021
Jazz
L 120-85
Away
11/18/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/20/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/22/2021
Kings
-
Away
11/24/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/27/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/29/2021
Magic
-
Home