Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) defends the drive of Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (8-7) will look to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (9-5) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. 76ers

    • The Nuggets score only 3.1 fewer points per game (103.6) than the 76ers give up (106.7).
    • Denver is 3-1 when scoring more than 106.7 points.
    • Philadelphia has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 103.6 points.
    • The 76ers score 9.3 more points per game (108.2) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (98.9).
    • Philadelphia is 8-5 when it scores more than 98.9 points.
    • Denver has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
    • This season, the Nuggets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.2% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
    • In games Denver shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
    • The 76ers are shooting 46.5% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 44.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Philadelphia is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
    • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey's points (17.5 per game) and assists (4.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the 76ers' leaderboards.
    • Andre Drummond's stat line of 11.1 rebounds, 7.5 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Philadelphia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Seth Curry is consistent from three-point range and leads the 76ers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Philadelphia's leader in steals is Danny Green with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Drummond with 1.1 per game.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Heat

    W 113-96

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pacers

    W 101-98

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hawks

    W 105-96

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 124-95

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Mavericks

    L 111-101

    Away

    11/18/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/8/2021

    Knicks

    L 103-96

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Bucks

    L 118-109

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Raptors

    L 115-109

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pacers

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Jazz

    L 120-85

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

