Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (40-28) are up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (41-25) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, March 14, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -3 224 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Nuggets

When Philadelphia scores more than 108.5 points, it is 30-7.

Denver is 23-10 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Nuggets average only 4.6 more points per game (111.1) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.5).

Denver is 30-11 when it scores more than 106.5 points.

Philadelphia is 35-9 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.

The 76ers' 8.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Nuggets grab per game (9.1).

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Embiid, who averages 29.8 points, 11.3 boards and 4.4 assists per game.

Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch