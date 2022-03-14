Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (40-28) are up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (41-25) on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup tips off at 7:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. 76ers

76ers vs Nuggets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-3

224 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Nuggets

  • The 108.5 points per game the 76ers average are just .
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 108.5 points, it is 30-7.
  • Denver is 23-10 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Nuggets average only 4.6 more points per game (111.1) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.5).
  • Denver is 30-11 when it scores more than 106.5 points.
  • Philadelphia is 35-9 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 29th.
  • The 76ers' 8.5 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Nuggets grab per game (9.1).
  • The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The 76ers leader in points, rebounds and assists is Embiid, who averages 29.8 points, 11.3 boards and 4.4 assists per game.
  • Georges Niang makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • Matisse Thybulle and Embiid lead Philadelphia on the defensive end, with Thybulle leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Embiid in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
  • Will Barton hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
  • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.3 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
