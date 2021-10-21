    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 13, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reach for a loose ball during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (0-0) play the Denver Nuggets (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Suns

    Suns vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -6

    224 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Nuggets

    • Last year, the Suns put up 115.5 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets allowed.
    • Phoenix went 37-9 last season when scoring more than 110.1 points.
    • Denver went 39-8 last season when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
    • The Nuggets' 115.1 points per game last year were 5.6 more points than the 109.5 the Suns allowed.
    • When it scored more than 109.5 points last season, Denver went 39-13.
    • Phoenix had a 40-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.1 points.
    • The Nuggets ranked 13th in rebounding in the NBA. The Suns finished 22nd.
    • The Suns averaged 8.7 offensive rebounds per game, 1.8 rebounds less than the Nuggets.
    • The Nuggets were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished 28th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker put up 25.5 points per game last season to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
    • Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul dished out 8.8 assists per contest.
    • Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Paul and Ayton were defensive standouts last season, with Paul averaging 1.4 steals per game and Ayton collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic tallied 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last season.
    • Michael Porter Jr. hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Jokic and Porter were defensive standouts last season, with Jokic averaging 1.3 steals per game and Porter collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

