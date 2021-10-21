Oct 13, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reach for a loose ball during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (0-0) play the Denver Nuggets (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -6 224 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Nuggets

Last year, the Suns put up 115.5 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets allowed.

Phoenix went 37-9 last season when scoring more than 110.1 points.

Denver went 39-8 last season when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.

The Nuggets' 115.1 points per game last year were 5.6 more points than the 109.5 the Suns allowed.

When it scored more than 109.5 points last season, Denver went 39-13.

Phoenix had a 40-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.1 points.

The Nuggets ranked 13th in rebounding in the NBA. The Suns finished 22nd.

The Suns averaged 8.7 offensive rebounds per game, 1.8 rebounds less than the Nuggets.

The Nuggets were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished 28th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker put up 25.5 points per game last season to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul dished out 8.8 assists per contest.

Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Paul and Ayton were defensive standouts last season, with Paul averaging 1.4 steals per game and Ayton collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.

