Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (0-0) play the Denver Nuggets (0-0) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 20, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Suns
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Suns
-6
224 points
Key Stats for Suns vs. Nuggets
- Last year, the Suns put up 115.5 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets allowed.
- Phoenix went 37-9 last season when scoring more than 110.1 points.
- Denver went 39-8 last season when allowing fewer than 115.5 points.
- The Nuggets' 115.1 points per game last year were 5.6 more points than the 109.5 the Suns allowed.
- When it scored more than 109.5 points last season, Denver went 39-13.
- Phoenix had a 40-8 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Nuggets ranked 13th in rebounding in the NBA. The Suns finished 22nd.
- The Suns averaged 8.7 offensive rebounds per game, 1.8 rebounds less than the Nuggets.
- The Nuggets were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Suns finished 28th.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker put up 25.5 points per game last season to go with 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
- Deandre Ayton pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game, while Chris Paul dished out 8.8 assists per contest.
- Jae Crowder knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Paul and Ayton were defensive standouts last season, with Paul averaging 1.4 steals per game and Ayton collecting 1.2 blocks per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic tallied 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game last season.
- Michael Porter Jr. hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Jokic and Porter were defensive standouts last season, with Jokic averaging 1.3 steals per game and Porter collecting 0.9 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
October
20
2021
Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)