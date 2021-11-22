Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (12-3) will look to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (9-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Suns

    Suns vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -8

    209.5 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Nuggets

    • The Suns record 10.6 more points per game (110.7) than the Nuggets give up (100.1).
    • Phoenix has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 100.1 points.
    • Denver is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 110.7 points.
    • The Nuggets score an average of 102.9 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns give up.
    • Denver has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
    • Phoenix is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.9 points.
    • The Suns are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 22nd.
    • The Suns average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Nuggets pull down per game (9.4).
    • The Suns are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 23rd.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.7 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
    • JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is the top shooter from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Denver's leader in steals is Jokic with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon with 1.0 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17205918
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Kraken

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida A&M vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Miami vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Missouri vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Kendric Davis (3) dribbles the ball around Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42, right) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SMU vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) greets Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) following the game at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball as New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy