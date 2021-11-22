Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 18, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey (23) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (12-3) will look to build on a seven-game home win streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (9-7) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8 209.5 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Nuggets

The Suns record 10.6 more points per game (110.7) than the Nuggets give up (100.1).

Phoenix has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 100.1 points.

Denver is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Nuggets score an average of 102.9 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 104.9 the Suns give up.

Denver has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.

Phoenix is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 102.9 points.

The Suns are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 22nd.

The Suns average 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Nuggets pull down per game (9.4).

The Suns are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 23rd.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.7 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.9 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.7 assists in each contest.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Paul is Phoenix's leader in steals, averaging 2.5 steals per game, while McGee leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch