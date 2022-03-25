Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

The Phoenix Suns (59-14) will look to build on a six-game road win streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (43-30) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Suns

The Nuggets put up 111.5 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 106.6 the Suns give up.

Denver is 33-12 when scoring more than 106.6 points.

Phoenix is 49-3 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Suns' 115.0 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 109.0 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix is 45-5 when it scores more than 109.0 points.

Denver has a 35-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.0 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Suns allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 36-17 overall.

The Suns have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Phoenix has put together a 42-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker sits at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 26.0 points per game. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and dishes out 4.9 assists per game.

Phoenix's leader in rebounds is Deandre Ayton with 10.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.

Booker is consistent from distance and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.

Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while JaVale McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/14/2022 76ers W 114-110 Away 3/16/2022 Wizards W 127-109 Away 3/18/2022 Cavaliers L 119-116 Away 3/20/2022 Celtics L 124-104 Home 3/22/2022 Clippers W 127-115 Home 3/24/2022 Suns - Home 3/26/2022 Thunder - Home 3/28/2022 Hornets - Away 3/30/2022 Pacers - Away 4/1/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/3/2022 Lakers - Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule