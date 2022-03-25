Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Phoenix Suns (59-14) will look to build on a six-game road win streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (43-30) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Suns

  • The Nuggets put up 111.5 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 106.6 the Suns give up.
  • Denver is 33-12 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
  • Phoenix is 49-3 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
  • The Suns' 115.0 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 109.0 the Nuggets give up.
  • Phoenix is 45-5 when it scores more than 109.0 points.
  • Denver has a 35-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.0 points.
  • The Nuggets are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Suns allow to opponents.
  • In games Denver shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 36-17 overall.
  • The Suns have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
  • Phoenix has put together a 42-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker sits at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 26.0 points per game. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and dishes out 4.9 assists per game.
  • Phoenix's leader in rebounds is Deandre Ayton with 10.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.
  • Booker is consistent from distance and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while JaVale McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

76ers

W 114-110

Away

3/16/2022

Wizards

W 127-109

Away

3/18/2022

Cavaliers

L 119-116

Away

3/20/2022

Celtics

L 124-104

Home

3/22/2022

Clippers

W 127-115

Home

3/24/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/26/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/28/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/30/2022

Pacers

-

Away

4/1/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/3/2022

Lakers

-

Away

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/15/2022

Pelicans

W 131-115

Away

3/16/2022

Rockets

W 129-112

Away

3/18/2022

Bulls

W 129-102

Home

3/20/2022

Kings

W 127-124

Away

3/23/2022

Timberwolves

W 125-116

Away

3/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/27/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/30/2022

Warriors

-

Away

4/1/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

4/3/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/5/2022

Lakers

-

Home

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
