Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (59-14) will look to build on a six-game road win streak when they square off against the Denver Nuggets (43-30) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Suns
- The Nuggets put up 111.5 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 106.6 the Suns give up.
- Denver is 33-12 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
- Phoenix is 49-3 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Suns' 115.0 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 109.0 the Nuggets give up.
- Phoenix is 45-5 when it scores more than 109.0 points.
- Denver has a 35-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.0 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Suns allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 36-17 overall.
- The Suns have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Phoenix has put together a 42-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker sits at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 26.0 points per game. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and dishes out 4.9 assists per game.
- Phoenix's leader in rebounds is Deandre Ayton with 10.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.
- Booker is consistent from distance and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while JaVale McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
76ers
W 114-110
Away
3/16/2022
Wizards
W 127-109
Away
3/18/2022
Cavaliers
L 119-116
Away
3/20/2022
Celtics
L 124-104
Home
3/22/2022
Clippers
W 127-115
Home
3/24/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/26/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/28/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/30/2022
Pacers
-
Away
4/1/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/3/2022
Lakers
-
Away
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/15/2022
Pelicans
W 131-115
Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
W 129-112
Away
3/18/2022
Bulls
W 129-102
Home
3/20/2022
Kings
W 127-124
Away
3/23/2022
Timberwolves
W 125-116
Away
3/24/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/27/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/30/2022
Warriors
-
Away
4/1/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
4/3/2022
Thunder
-
Away
4/5/2022
Lakers
-
Home