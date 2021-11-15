Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) as center Clint Capela (15) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (8-4) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 102.1 points per game the Nuggets average are 5.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (107.8).
    • Denver is 2-1 when scoring more than 107.8 points.
    • When Portland allows fewer than 102.1 points, it is 4-0.
    • The Trail Blazers score an average of 109.6 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 98.3 the Nuggets allow.
    • Portland has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 98.3 points.
    • Denver's record is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.
    • The Nuggets make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
    • In games Denver shoots better than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
    • The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.0% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Portland is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.1 points, grabbing 14.1 boards and distributing 6.1 assists per game.
    • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Aaron Gordon leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • CJ McCollum averages 20.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.
    • The Portland leaders in rebounding and assists are Jusuf Nurkic with 11.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.5 points and 2.3 assists per game) and Damian Lillard with 8.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 20.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).
    • McCollum is dependable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.2 made threes per game.
    • Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is McCollum with 0.8 per game.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 108-106

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rockets

    W 95-94

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Heat

    W 113-96

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pacers

    W 101-98

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hawks

    W 105-96

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Pacers

    W 110-106

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Lakers

    W 105-90

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Clippers

    L 117-109

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Suns

    L 119-109

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Rockets

    W 104-92

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
