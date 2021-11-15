Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) as center Clint Capela (15) and center Nikola Jokic (15) defend in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (8-4) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-7) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

The 102.1 points per game the Nuggets average are 5.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (107.8).

Denver is 2-1 when scoring more than 107.8 points.

When Portland allows fewer than 102.1 points, it is 4-0.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 109.6 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 98.3 the Nuggets allow.

Portland has put together a 6-6 record in games it scores more than 98.3 points.

Denver's record is 8-3 when it gives up fewer than 109.6 points.

The Nuggets make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

In games Denver shoots better than 46.0% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 44.0% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Portland is 3-6 when it shoots higher than 44.0% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.1 points, grabbing 14.1 boards and distributing 6.1 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Aaron Gordon leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averages 20.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Trail Blazers.

The Portland leaders in rebounding and assists are Jusuf Nurkic with 11.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.5 points and 2.3 assists per game) and Damian Lillard with 8.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 20.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game).

McCollum is dependable from distance and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.2 made threes per game.

Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is McCollum with 0.8 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Grizzlies L 108-106 Away 11/6/2021 Rockets W 95-94 Home 11/8/2021 Heat W 113-96 Home 11/10/2021 Pacers W 101-98 Home 11/12/2021 Hawks W 105-96 Home 11/14/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/15/2021 Mavericks - Away 11/18/2021 76ers - Home 11/19/2021 Bulls - Home 11/21/2021 Suns - Away 11/23/2021 Trail Blazers - Away

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule