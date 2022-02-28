Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) battle for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (35-25) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (25-35) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8 225.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

The 110.3 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.

Denver is 23-2 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Portland has a 20-8 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.0 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 107.9 the Nuggets give up.

Portland is 19-13 when it scores more than 107.9 points.

Denver has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.

The Nuggets are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 20th.

The Nuggets average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 27th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch