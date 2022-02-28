Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Denver Nuggets (35-25) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (25-35) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-8

225.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets

  • The 110.3 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Trail Blazers give up.
  • Denver is 23-2 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
  • Portland has a 20-8 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
  • The Trail Blazers put up an average of 108.0 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 107.9 the Nuggets give up.
  • Portland is 19-13 when it scores more than 107.9 points.
  • Denver has a 19-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 20th.
  • The Nuggets average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Trail Blazers.
  • The Trail Blazers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 27th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons averages 17.1 points and tacks on 3.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic grabs 11.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Simons hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
  • Nurkic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.6 blocks per game) pace Portland on defense.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

