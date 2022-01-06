Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings (16-23) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (18-17) on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Kings

  • The Nuggets put up 8.1 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Kings give up (113.9).
  • Denver has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 113.9 points.
  • Sacramento is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
  • The Kings put up just 3.5 more points per game (109.6) than the Nuggets allow (106.1).
  • Sacramento has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
  • Denver has a 13-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.6 points.
  • The Nuggets make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
  • Denver has a 10-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Kings are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.4% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
  • Sacramento has compiled an 11-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 24.9 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox averages 20.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Kings.
  • The Sacramento leaders in rebounding and assists are Harrison Barnes with 5.9 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.2 points and 2.3 assists per game) and Tyrese Haliburton with 6.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 12.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game).
  • Buddy Hield is dependable from three-point range and leads the Kings with 3.6 made threes per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Haliburton with 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Clippers

W 103-100

Away

12/28/2021

Warriors

W 89-86

Away

1/1/2022

Rockets

W 124-111

Away

1/3/2022

Mavericks

L 103-89

Away

1/5/2022

Jazz

L 115-109

Home

1/7/2022

Kings

-

Home

1/9/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/11/2022

Clippers

-

Away

1/13/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/15/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/16/2022

Jazz

-

Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Mavericks

W 95-94

Home

12/31/2021

Mavericks

L 112-96

Home

1/2/2022

Heat

W 115-113

Home

1/4/2022

Lakers

L 122-114

Away

1/5/2022

Hawks

L 108-102

Home

1/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/9/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

1/10/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/12/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/14/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/16/2022

Rockets

-

Home

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
