Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (33-25) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (22-38) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Golden 1 Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Kings

Nuggets vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-3.5

234 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets

  • The Nuggets put up 109.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 114.9 the Kings give up.
  • Denver is 18-2 when scoring more than 114.9 points.
  • Sacramento is 9-13 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Kings' 109.9 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 107.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.8 points, Sacramento is 20-12.
  • Denver is 21-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.
  • The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.
  • The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 16th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.0 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox's points (21.8 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes' stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 17.0 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is consistent from deep and leads the Kings with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • Fox's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17737777
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17733676
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17701264
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy