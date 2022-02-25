Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (33-25) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (22-38) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-3.5
234 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets put up 109.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 114.9 the Kings give up.
- Denver is 18-2 when scoring more than 114.9 points.
- Sacramento is 9-13 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Kings' 109.9 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 107.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.8 points, Sacramento is 20-12.
- Denver is 21-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Nuggets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.
- The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.
- The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 16th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.0 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox's points (21.8 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes' stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 17.0 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes is consistent from deep and leads the Kings with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Fox's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.
