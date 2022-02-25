Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (33-25) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (22-38) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 234 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets put up 109.9 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 114.9 the Kings give up.

Denver is 18-2 when scoring more than 114.9 points.

Sacramento is 9-13 when allowing fewer than 109.9 points.

The Kings' 109.9 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 107.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.8 points, Sacramento is 20-12.

Denver is 21-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Nuggets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 24th.

The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.

The Nuggets are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Kings rank 16th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.0 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Kings Players to Watch