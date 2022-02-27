Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (34-25) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (22-39) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Kings
- The Nuggets average 110.2 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings allow.
- When Denver totals more than 115.1 points, it is 19-1.
- Sacramento has an 11-14 record when allowing fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Kings put up only 2.1 more points per game (109.9) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (107.8).
- When it scores more than 107.8 points, Sacramento is 20-13.
- Denver is 21-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
- The Nuggets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
- Denver has a 21-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
- The Kings are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.6% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Sacramento has compiled a 16-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox collects 21.7 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.9 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/11/2022
Celtics
L 108-102
Away
2/12/2022
Raptors
W 110-109
Away
2/14/2022
Magic
W 121-111
Home
2/16/2022
Warriors
W 117-116
Away
2/24/2022
Kings
W 128-110
Away
2/26/2022
Kings
-
Home
2/27/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/2/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/4/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/7/2022
Warriors
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Timberwolves
W 132-119
Home
2/12/2022
Wizards
W 123-110
Away
2/14/2022
Nets
L 109-85
Away
2/16/2022
Bulls
L 125-118
Away
2/24/2022
Nuggets
L 128-110
Home
2/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
2/28/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/2/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/3/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/5/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/7/2022
Knicks
-
Home