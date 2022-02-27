Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 24, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (34-25) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (22-39) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Kings

The Nuggets average 110.2 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings allow.

When Denver totals more than 115.1 points, it is 19-1.

Sacramento has an 11-14 record when allowing fewer than 110.2 points.

The Kings put up only 2.1 more points per game (109.9) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (107.8).

When it scores more than 107.8 points, Sacramento is 20-13.

Denver is 21-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.

The Nuggets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

Denver has a 21-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.

The Kings are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.6% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Sacramento has compiled a 16-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox collects 21.7 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.

Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.9 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.

Barnes is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.

Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/11/2022 Celtics L 108-102 Away 2/12/2022 Raptors W 110-109 Away 2/14/2022 Magic W 121-111 Home 2/16/2022 Warriors W 117-116 Away 2/24/2022 Kings W 128-110 Away 2/26/2022 Kings - Home 2/27/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/2/2022 Thunder - Home 3/4/2022 Rockets - Home 3/6/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/7/2022 Warriors - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule