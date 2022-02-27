Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (34-25) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (22-39) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Kings

  • The Nuggets average 110.2 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 115.1 the Kings allow.
  • When Denver totals more than 115.1 points, it is 19-1.
  • Sacramento has an 11-14 record when allowing fewer than 110.2 points.
  • The Kings put up only 2.1 more points per game (109.9) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (107.8).
  • When it scores more than 107.8 points, Sacramento is 20-13.
  • Denver is 21-11 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
  • The Nuggets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
  • Denver has a 21-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Kings are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.6% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
  • Sacramento has compiled a 16-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • De'Aaron Fox collects 21.7 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 6.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 16.9 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
  • Barnes is reliable from distance and leads the Kings with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Fox with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Celtics

L 108-102

Away

2/12/2022

Raptors

W 110-109

Away

2/14/2022

Magic

W 121-111

Home

2/16/2022

Warriors

W 117-116

Away

2/24/2022

Kings

W 128-110

Away

2/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

2/27/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/2/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/4/2022

Rockets

-

Home

3/6/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/7/2022

Warriors

-

Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Timberwolves

W 132-119

Home

2/12/2022

Wizards

W 123-110

Away

2/14/2022

Nets

L 109-85

Away

2/16/2022

Bulls

L 125-118

Away

2/24/2022

Nuggets

L 128-110

Home

2/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

2/28/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/2/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/3/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/5/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/7/2022

Knicks

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
