Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (39-26) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (24-43) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Kings
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-6.5
238.5 points
Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets put up only 4.0 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Kings allow (115.3).
- Denver has a 23-1 record when putting up more than 115.3 points.
- Sacramento is 13-14 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 108.3 the Nuggets give up.
- When it scores more than 108.3 points, Sacramento is 22-15.
- Denver is 25-11 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.
- The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 20th.
- The Nuggets average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.
- The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 27th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.9 points, pulling down 13.8 boards and distributing 8.1 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox's points (22.5 per game) and assists (5.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Kings' leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes is at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard with 5.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 17.3 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Barnes is consistent from three-point range and leads the Kings with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Fox is at the top of the Sacramento steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.1 steals per game and 0.4 blocks per game.
