Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/9/2022

Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (39-26) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (24-43) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Golden 1 Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Kings

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 238.5 points

Key Stats for Kings vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets put up only 4.0 fewer points per game (111.3) than the Kings allow (115.3).

Denver has a 23-1 record when putting up more than 115.3 points.

Sacramento is 13-14 when allowing fewer than 111.3 points.

The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, just 1.9 more points than the 108.3 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 108.3 points, Sacramento is 22-15.

Denver is 25-11 when it allows fewer than 110.2 points.

The Kings are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 20th.

The Nuggets average 9 offensive boards per game, 1.0 rebound fewer than the Kings.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.9 points, pulling down 13.8 boards and distributing 8.1 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Kings Players to Watch