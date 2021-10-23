Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (1-0) play the San Antonio Spurs (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs
- Last year, the 115.1 points per game the Nuggets averaged were just 2.3 more points than the Spurs gave up (112.8).
- Denver had a 36-10 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
- When San Antonio gave up fewer than 115.1 points last season, it went 28-16.
- The Spurs scored only 1.0 more point per game last year (111.1) than the Nuggets gave up to opponents (110.1).
- San Antonio went 24-14 last season when it scored more than 110.1 points.
- Denver's record was 34-4 when it gave up fewer than 111.1 points last season.
- Last season, the Nuggets had a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents hit.
- In games Denver shot higher than 47.2% from the field, it went 35-8 overall.
- The Spurs shot at a 46.2% clip from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets averaged.
- San Antonio compiled an 18-8 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic scored 26.4 points, pulled down 10.8 rebounds and dished out 8.3 assists per game last season.
- Michael Porter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
- Jokic averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Porter notched 0.9 blocks per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
- Jakob Poeltl grabbed 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
- Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Suns
W 110-98
Away
10/22/2021
Spurs
-
Home
10/25/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
10/26/2021
Jazz
-
Away
10/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/1/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Magic
W 123-97
Home
10/22/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
10/23/2021
Bucks
-
Home
10/26/2021
Lakers
-
Home
10/28/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
10/30/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/1/2021
Pacers
-
Away
How To Watch
October
22
2021
San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
