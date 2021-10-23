Oct 20, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrance Ross (31) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) as forward Keldon Johnson (3) looks on in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (1-0) play the San Antonio Spurs (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs

Last year, the 115.1 points per game the Nuggets averaged were just 2.3 more points than the Spurs gave up (112.8).

Denver had a 36-10 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.

When San Antonio gave up fewer than 115.1 points last season, it went 28-16.

The Spurs scored only 1.0 more point per game last year (111.1) than the Nuggets gave up to opponents (110.1).

San Antonio went 24-14 last season when it scored more than 110.1 points.

Denver's record was 34-4 when it gave up fewer than 111.1 points last season.

Last season, the Nuggets had a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents hit.

In games Denver shot higher than 47.2% from the field, it went 35-8 overall.

The Spurs shot at a 46.2% clip from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets averaged.

San Antonio compiled an 18-8 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic scored 26.4 points, pulled down 10.8 rebounds and dished out 8.3 assists per game last season.

Michael Porter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.

Jokic averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Porter notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.

Jakob Poeltl grabbed 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.

Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.

Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Suns W 110-98 Away 10/22/2021 Spurs - Home 10/25/2021 Cavaliers - Home 10/26/2021 Jazz - Away 10/29/2021 Mavericks - Home 10/30/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/1/2021 Grizzlies - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule