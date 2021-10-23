    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 20, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrance Ross (31) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) as forward Keldon Johnson (3) looks on in the second half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (1-0) play the San Antonio Spurs (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs

    • Last year, the 115.1 points per game the Nuggets averaged were just 2.3 more points than the Spurs gave up (112.8).
    • Denver had a 36-10 record last season when scoring more than 112.8 points.
    • When San Antonio gave up fewer than 115.1 points last season, it went 28-16.
    • The Spurs scored only 1.0 more point per game last year (111.1) than the Nuggets gave up to opponents (110.1).
    • San Antonio went 24-14 last season when it scored more than 110.1 points.
    • Denver's record was 34-4 when it gave up fewer than 111.1 points last season.
    • Last season, the Nuggets had a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 47.2% of shots the Spurs' opponents hit.
    • In games Denver shot higher than 47.2% from the field, it went 35-8 overall.
    • The Spurs shot at a 46.2% clip from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets averaged.
    • San Antonio compiled an 18-8 straight up record in games it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic scored 26.4 points, pulled down 10.8 rebounds and dished out 8.3 assists per game last season.
    • Michael Porter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Jokic averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Porter notched 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray scored 15.7 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
    • Jakob Poeltl grabbed 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 8.6 points a contest.
    • Bryn Forbes knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
    • Murray averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Poeltl compiled 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Suns

    W 110-98

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Magic

    W 123-97

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
