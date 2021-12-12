Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (12-13) face the San Antonio Spurs (9-15) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-1
219 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets
- The 104.7 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Spurs give up.
- When Denver puts up more than 108.4 points, it is 6-3.
- San Antonio is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 104.7 points.
- The Spurs' 108.3 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 105.2 the Nuggets allow.
- San Antonio is 6-9 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
- Denver is 10-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Nuggets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 16th.
- The Nuggets average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Spurs.
- The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- The Denver steals leader is Jokic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aaron Gordon, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray's points (18.9 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.1 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Doug McDermott is reliable from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).
