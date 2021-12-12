Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots over New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (12-13) face the San Antonio Spurs (9-15) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -1 219 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets

The 104.7 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Spurs give up.

When Denver puts up more than 108.4 points, it is 6-3.

San Antonio is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 104.7 points.

The Spurs' 108.3 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 105.2 the Nuggets allow.

San Antonio is 6-9 when it scores more than 105.2 points.

Denver is 10-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Nuggets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 16th.

The Nuggets average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Spurs.

The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

The Denver steals leader is Jokic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aaron Gordon, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch