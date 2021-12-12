Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) shoots over New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (12-13) face the San Antonio Spurs (9-15) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 8:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Spurs

    Nuggets vs Spurs Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nuggets

    -1

    219 points

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets

    • The 104.7 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Spurs give up.
    • When Denver puts up more than 108.4 points, it is 6-3.
    • San Antonio is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 104.7 points.
    • The Spurs' 108.3 points per game are only 3.1 more points than the 105.2 the Nuggets allow.
    • San Antonio is 6-9 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
    • Denver is 10-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
    • The Nuggets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 16th.
    • The Nuggets average 8.5 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Spurs.
    • The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.1 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
    • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
    • The Denver steals leader is Jokic, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Aaron Gordon, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray's points (18.9 per game) and assists (8.5 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.1 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Doug McDermott is reliable from distance and leads the Spurs with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.6 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

