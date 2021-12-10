Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (12-12) go up against the San Antonio Spurs (8-15) at AT&T Center on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Spurs

    Spurs vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Spurs

    -2

    215.5 points

    Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets

    • The Spurs score only 3.1 more points per game (107.6) than the Nuggets allow (104.5).
    • San Antonio is 5-9 when scoring more than 104.5 points.
    • Denver has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.
    • The Nuggets put up an average of 104.4 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 108.3 the Spurs allow to opponents.
    • Denver has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.
    • San Antonio is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 104.4 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 18th.
    • The Spurs average 9.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
    Spurs Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who tallies 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
    • Devin Vassell leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick White, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.3 per game), rebounds (13.4 per game), and assists (7.1 per game).
    • Will Barton is reliable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon (0.8 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

