Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (12-12) go up against the San Antonio Spurs (8-15) at AT&T Center on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Spurs
-2
215.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Nuggets
- The Spurs score only 3.1 more points per game (107.6) than the Nuggets allow (104.5).
- San Antonio is 5-9 when scoring more than 104.5 points.
- Denver has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 104.4 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 108.3 the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Denver has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 108.3 points.
- San Antonio is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 104.4 points.
- The Nuggets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 18th.
- The Spurs average 9.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
The Spurs sit at 19th.
Spurs Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Spurs is Dejounte Murray, who tallies 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
- Devin Vassell leads the Spurs in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The San Antonio steals leader is Murray, who averages two takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Derrick White, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.3 per game), rebounds (13.4 per game), and assists (7.1 per game).
- Will Barton is reliable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon (0.8 per game).
