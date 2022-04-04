Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (32-45) will visit the Denver Nuggets (46-32) after winning four straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs

  • The Nuggets put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Spurs give up (113.3).
  • Denver has a 29-6 record when putting up more than 113.3 points.
  • San Antonio is 25-11 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Spurs put up an average of 113.2 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow.
  • San Antonio has put together a 26-18 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • Denver has a 36-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.2 points.
  • This season, the Nuggets have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
  • Denver is 33-13 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Spurs have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
  • This season, San Antonio has a 22-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (21.2 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.4 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
  • Keldon Johnson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (two per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.8 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Thunder

W 113-107

Home

3/28/2022

Hornets

W 113-109

Away

3/30/2022

Pacers

W 125-118

Away

4/1/2022

Timberwolves

L 136-130

Home

4/3/2022

Lakers

W 129-118

Away

4/5/2022

Spurs

-

Home

4/7/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/10/2022

Lakers

-

Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Pelicans

W 107-103

Away

3/28/2022

Rockets

W 123-120

Away

3/30/2022

Grizzlies

L 112-111

Home

4/1/2022

Trail Blazers

W 130-111

Home

4/3/2022

Trail Blazers

W 113-92

Home

4/5/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/7/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/9/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/10/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

How To Watch

April
5
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
