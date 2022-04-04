Apr 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs (32-45) will visit the Denver Nuggets (46-32) after winning four straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs

The Nuggets put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Spurs give up (113.3).

Denver has a 29-6 record when putting up more than 113.3 points.

San Antonio is 25-11 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.

The Spurs put up an average of 113.2 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow.

San Antonio has put together a 26-18 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Denver has a 36-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.2 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

Denver is 33-13 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Spurs have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, San Antonio has a 22-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray's points (21.2 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.4 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.

Keldon Johnson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (two per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.8 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/26/2022 Thunder W 113-107 Home 3/28/2022 Hornets W 113-109 Away 3/30/2022 Pacers W 125-118 Away 4/1/2022 Timberwolves L 136-130 Home 4/3/2022 Lakers W 129-118 Away 4/5/2022 Spurs - Home 4/7/2022 Grizzlies - Home 4/10/2022 Lakers - Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule