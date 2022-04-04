How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Antonio Spurs (32-45) will visit the Denver Nuggets (46-32) after winning four straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Spurs
- The Nuggets put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Spurs give up (113.3).
- Denver has a 29-6 record when putting up more than 113.3 points.
- San Antonio is 25-11 when giving up fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Spurs put up an average of 113.2 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow.
- San Antonio has put together a 26-18 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Denver has a 36-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.2 points.
- This season, the Nuggets have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- Denver is 33-13 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Spurs have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, San Antonio has a 22-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 26.3 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray's points (21.2 per game) and assists (9.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 13.4 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
- Keldon Johnson is reliable from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 2.1 made threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (two per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.8 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Thunder
W 113-107
Home
3/28/2022
Hornets
W 113-109
Away
3/30/2022
Pacers
W 125-118
Away
4/1/2022
Timberwolves
L 136-130
Home
4/3/2022
Lakers
W 129-118
Away
4/5/2022
Spurs
-
Home
4/7/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
4/10/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Pelicans
W 107-103
Away
3/28/2022
Rockets
W 123-120
Away
3/30/2022
Grizzlies
L 112-111
Home
4/1/2022
Trail Blazers
W 130-111
Home
4/3/2022
Trail Blazers
W 113-92
Home
4/5/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/7/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
4/9/2022
Warriors
-
Home
4/10/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
How To Watch
April
5
2022
San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
