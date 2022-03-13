Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (40-27) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (36-30) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Raptors

  • The Nuggets record 111.0 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 107.3 the Raptors give up.
  • When Denver totals more than 107.3 points, it is 30-7.
  • Toronto has a 28-15 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Raptors' 108.5 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 108.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • Toronto has put together a 27-6 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.
  • Denver has a 23-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.5 points.
  • This season, the Nuggets have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.
  • Denver is 30-10 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Raptors have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
  • Toronto is 17-5 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • Pascal Siakam has the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 21.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he dishes out 6.8 assists per game.
  • VanVleet averages 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
  • Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Rockets

W 116-101

Home

3/6/2022

Pelicans

W 138-130

Home

3/7/2022

Warriors

W 131-124

Home

3/9/2022

Kings

W 106-100

Away

3/10/2022

Warriors

L 113-102

Home

3/12/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/14/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/16/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/18/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/20/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/22/2022

Clippers

-

Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Pistons

L 108-106

Home

3/4/2022

Magic

L 103-97

Home

3/6/2022

Cavaliers

L 104-96

Away

3/9/2022

Spurs

W 119-104

Away

3/11/2022

Suns

W 117-112

Away

3/12/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/14/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/16/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/18/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/20/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/21/2022

Bulls

-

Away

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
