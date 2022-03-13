How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (40-27) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (36-30) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Raptors
- The Nuggets record 111.0 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 107.3 the Raptors give up.
- When Denver totals more than 107.3 points, it is 30-7.
- Toronto has a 28-15 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Raptors' 108.5 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 108.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Toronto has put together a 27-6 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.
- Denver has a 23-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.5 points.
- This season, the Nuggets have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.
- Denver is 30-10 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Raptors have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Toronto is 17-5 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Pascal Siakam has the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 21.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he dishes out 6.8 assists per game.
- VanVleet averages 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
- Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/4/2022
Rockets
W 116-101
Home
3/6/2022
Pelicans
W 138-130
Home
3/7/2022
Warriors
W 131-124
Home
3/9/2022
Kings
W 106-100
Away
3/10/2022
Warriors
L 113-102
Home
3/12/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/14/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/16/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/18/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/20/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/22/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/3/2022
Pistons
L 108-106
Home
3/4/2022
Magic
L 103-97
Home
3/6/2022
Cavaliers
L 104-96
Away
3/9/2022
Spurs
W 119-104
Away
3/11/2022
Suns
W 117-112
Away
3/12/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/14/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/16/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/18/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/20/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/21/2022
Bulls
-
Away
How To Watch
March
12
2022
Toronto Raptors at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)