The Denver Nuggets (40-27) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (36-30) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Raptors

The Nuggets record 111.0 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 107.3 the Raptors give up.

When Denver totals more than 107.3 points, it is 30-7.

Toronto has a 28-15 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Raptors' 108.5 points per game are just 0.3 more points than the 108.2 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Toronto has put together a 27-6 record in games it scores more than 108.2 points.

Denver has a 23-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.5 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.

Denver is 30-10 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Raptors have shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Toronto is 17-5 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam has the top spot on the Raptors leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 21.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet's assist statline paces Toronto; he dishes out 6.8 assists per game.

VanVleet averages 3.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Gary Trent Jr. (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/4/2022 Rockets W 116-101 Home 3/6/2022 Pelicans W 138-130 Home 3/7/2022 Warriors W 131-124 Home 3/9/2022 Kings W 106-100 Away 3/10/2022 Warriors L 113-102 Home 3/12/2022 Raptors - Home 3/14/2022 76ers - Away 3/16/2022 Wizards - Away 3/18/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/20/2022 Celtics - Home 3/22/2022 Clippers - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule