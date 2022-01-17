Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (22-19) will look to Nikola Jokic (10th in NBA, 25.3 points per game) when they attempt to beat Donovan Mitchell (seventh in league, 25.7) and the Utah Jazz (28-14) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Jazz

  • The 115.1 points per game the Jazz average are 9.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (105.5).
  • Utah is 28-7 when scoring more than 105.5 points.
  • Denver has a 22-13 record when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
  • The Nuggets put up an average of 107.1 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.6 points, Denver is 13-5.
  • Utah is 20-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.
  • The Jazz are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Utah has a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Nuggets' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (44.9%).
  • Denver is 15-9 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 25.7 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
  • Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.
  • Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
  • The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (25.3 per game), rebounds (13.9 per game), and assists (7.2 per game).
  • Will Barton hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
  • Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Nuggets

W 115-109

Away

1/7/2022

Raptors

L 122-108

Away

1/8/2022

Pacers

L 125-113

Away

1/10/2022

Pistons

L 126-116

Away

1/12/2022

Cavaliers

L 111-91

Home

1/16/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/17/2022

Lakers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Rockets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/23/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/24/2022

Suns

-

Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Kings

W 121-111

Home

1/9/2022

Thunder

W 99-95

Away

1/11/2022

Clippers

L 87-85

Away

1/13/2022

Trail Blazers

W 140-108

Home

1/15/2022

Lakers

W 133-96

Home

1/16/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/19/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/23/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/25/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/26/2022

Nets

-

Away

How To Watch

January
16
2022

Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

