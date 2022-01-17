Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (22-19) will look to Nikola Jokic (10th in NBA, 25.3 points per game) when they attempt to beat Donovan Mitchell (seventh in league, 25.7) and the Utah Jazz (28-14) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Jazz
- The 115.1 points per game the Jazz average are 9.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (105.5).
- Utah is 28-7 when scoring more than 105.5 points.
- Denver has a 22-13 record when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 107.1 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.6 points, Denver is 13-5.
- Utah is 20-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.
- The Jazz are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Utah has a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Nuggets' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (44.9%).
- Denver is 15-9 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
Jazz Players to Watch
- The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 25.7 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.
- Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.
- The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (25.3 per game), rebounds (13.9 per game), and assists (7.2 per game).
- Will Barton hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Nuggets
W 115-109
Away
1/7/2022
Raptors
L 122-108
Away
1/8/2022
Pacers
L 125-113
Away
1/10/2022
Pistons
L 126-116
Away
1/12/2022
Cavaliers
L 111-91
Home
1/16/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/17/2022
Lakers
-
Away
1/19/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/21/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/23/2022
Warriors
-
Away
1/24/2022
Suns
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Kings
W 121-111
Home
1/9/2022
Thunder
W 99-95
Away
1/11/2022
Clippers
L 87-85
Away
1/13/2022
Trail Blazers
W 140-108
Home
1/15/2022
Lakers
W 133-96
Home
1/16/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/19/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/23/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/25/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/26/2022
Nets
-
Away