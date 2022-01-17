Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (22-19) will look to Nikola Jokic (10th in NBA, 25.3 points per game) when they attempt to beat Donovan Mitchell (seventh in league, 25.7) and the Utah Jazz (28-14) on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Jazz

The 115.1 points per game the Jazz average are 9.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (105.5).

Utah is 28-7 when scoring more than 105.5 points.

Denver has a 22-13 record when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.

The Nuggets put up an average of 107.1 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 107.6 the Jazz give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.6 points, Denver is 13-5.

Utah is 20-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.1 points.

The Jazz are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Utah has a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Nuggets' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Jazz have given up to their opponents (44.9%).

Denver is 15-9 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

Jazz Players to Watch

The Jazz scoring leader is Mitchell, who averages 25.7 per contest to go with 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Rudy Gobert is Utah's leading rebounder, pulling down 15.1 per game, while Mike Conley is its best passer, averaging 5.3 assists in each contest.

Mitchell makes more threes per game than any other member of the Jazz, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.3 per contest.

The Utah steals leader is Mitchell, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Gobert, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (25.3 per game), rebounds (13.9 per game), and assists (7.2 per game).

Will Barton hits 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.

Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Nuggets W 115-109 Away 1/7/2022 Raptors L 122-108 Away 1/8/2022 Pacers L 125-113 Away 1/10/2022 Pistons L 126-116 Away 1/12/2022 Cavaliers L 111-91 Home 1/16/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/17/2022 Lakers - Away 1/19/2022 Rockets - Home 1/21/2022 Pistons - Home 1/23/2022 Warriors - Away 1/24/2022 Suns - Away

