Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (26-10) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (18-16) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Jazz

The 106.3 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.1 more points than the Jazz give up (106.2).

When Denver puts up more than 106.2 points, it is 10-6.

Utah is 19-1 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.

The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up.

Utah has put together a 27-4 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.

Denver is 18-11 when it gives up fewer than 116.0 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Jazz allow to opponents.

Denver is 13-9 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Jazz's 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Utah has compiled a 19-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 24.8 points, pulling down 13.4 rebounds and dishing out 6.8 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Jazz Players to Watch

Mitchell racks up 24.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Jazz.

The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 14.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.2 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).

Mitchell hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.

Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.2 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2021 Hornets L 115-107 Home 12/26/2021 Clippers W 103-100 Away 12/28/2021 Warriors W 89-86 Away 1/1/2022 Rockets W 124-111 Away 1/3/2022 Mavericks L 103-89 Away 1/5/2022 Jazz - Home 1/7/2022 Kings - Home 1/9/2022 Thunder - Away 1/11/2022 Clippers - Away 1/13/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/15/2022 Lakers - Home

