Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (26-10) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (18-16) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Jazz

    • The 106.3 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.1 more points than the Jazz give up (106.2).
    • When Denver puts up more than 106.2 points, it is 10-6.
    • Utah is 19-1 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
    • The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up.
    • Utah has put together a 27-4 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
    • Denver is 18-11 when it gives up fewer than 116.0 points.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Jazz allow to opponents.
    • Denver is 13-9 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
    • The Jazz's 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
    • Utah has compiled a 19-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 24.8 points, pulling down 13.4 rebounds and dishing out 6.8 assists per game.
    • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Mitchell racks up 24.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Jazz.
    • The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 14.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.2 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
    • Mitchell hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
    • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.2 per game.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Hornets

    L 115-107

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Clippers

    W 103-100

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Warriors

    W 89-86

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Rockets

    W 124-111

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Mavericks

    L 103-89

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/27/2021

    Spurs

    W 110-104

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 120-105

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 120-108

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Warriors

    L 123-116

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pelicans

    W 115-104

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/16/2022

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Utah Jazz at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

