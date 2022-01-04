Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz (26-10) are up against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (18-16) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Jazz
- The 106.3 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.1 more points than the Jazz give up (106.2).
- When Denver puts up more than 106.2 points, it is 10-6.
- Utah is 19-1 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Jazz's 116.0 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up.
- Utah has put together a 27-4 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
- Denver is 18-11 when it gives up fewer than 116.0 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Denver is 13-9 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Jazz's 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Utah has compiled a 19-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 24.8 points, pulling down 13.4 rebounds and dishing out 6.8 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Mitchell racks up 24.9 points per game to be the top scorer for the Jazz.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 14.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.2 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 13.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
- Mitchell hits 3.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Jazz.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Gobert with 2.2 per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Hornets
L 115-107
Home
12/26/2021
Clippers
W 103-100
Away
12/28/2021
Warriors
W 89-86
Away
1/1/2022
Rockets
W 124-111
Away
1/3/2022
Mavericks
L 103-89
Away
1/5/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/7/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/9/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/11/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/13/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/15/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Spurs
W 110-104
Away
12/29/2021
Trail Blazers
W 120-105
Away
12/31/2021
Timberwolves
W 120-108
Home
1/1/2022
Warriors
L 123-116
Home
1/3/2022
Pelicans
W 115-104
Away
1/5/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/7/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/8/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/10/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/12/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/16/2022
Nuggets
-
Away