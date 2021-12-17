How to Watch Nuggets at Hawks

Skip to main content
    •
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Friday night, the Nuggets are set to travel to Atlanta to face off against the Hawks.
    Author:

    Off the court, the NBA is getting very concerned about the sudden increase in positive COVID-19 tests. However, on the court, the Nuggets are set to take on the Hawks in Atlanta this evening.

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live stream the Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's game, the Nuggets have started the season with a 14-14 record. They have missed star point guard Jamal Murray in a big way, who is still recovering from a torn ACL. Denver is staying afloat but needs to figure out how to put a few wins together to get back into contention.

    On the other side of the court, the Hawks have gotten off to a sluggish start this year as well. They also currently hold a 14-14 record. Just like the Nuggets, Atlanta has to figure out how to work its way up in the standings a bit.

    Both of these teams are extremely hungry to get on a winning streak and are loaded with talent. Make sure to tune in to find out which squad picks up the big-item win this evening.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and guard Davon Reed (9) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Monte Morris (11) following a charging foul on the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Hawks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17359331
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Celtics

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) looks to make a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Rangers

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) and center John Hayden (15) celebrate their victory against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Sabres at Penguins

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Magic

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Westchester Knicks at Delaware Blue Coats

    31 minutes ago
    mississippi state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Furman at Mississippi State

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Richmond vs. NC State in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy