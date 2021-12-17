How to Watch Nuggets at Hawks

On Friday night, the Nuggets are set to travel to Atlanta to face off against the Hawks.

Off the court, the NBA is getting very concerned about the sudden increase in positive COVID-19 tests. However, on the court, the Nuggets are set to take on the Hawks in Atlanta this evening.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Ahead of tonight's game, the Nuggets have started the season with a 14-14 record. They have missed star point guard Jamal Murray in a big way, who is still recovering from a torn ACL. Denver is staying afloat but needs to figure out how to put a few wins together to get back into contention.

On the other side of the court, the Hawks have gotten off to a sluggish start this year as well. They also currently hold a 14-14 record. Just like the Nuggets, Atlanta has to figure out how to work its way up in the standings a bit.

Both of these teams are extremely hungry to get on a winning streak and are loaded with talent. Make sure to tune in to find out which squad picks up the big-item win this evening.

