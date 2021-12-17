How to Watch Nuggets at Hawks

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Off the court, the NBA is getting very concerned about the sudden increase in positive COVID-19 tests. However, on the court, the Nuggets are set to take on the Hawks in Atlanta this evening.
How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks Today:
Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021
Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3
Live stream the Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ahead of tonight's game, the Nuggets have started the season with a 14-14 record. They have missed star point guard Jamal Murray in a big way, who is still recovering from a torn ACL. Denver is staying afloat but needs to figure out how to put a few wins together to get back into contention.
On the other side of the court, the Hawks have gotten off to a sluggish start this year as well. They also currently hold a 14-14 record. Just like the Nuggets, Atlanta has to figure out how to work its way up in the standings a bit.
Both of these teams are extremely hungry to get on a winning streak and are loaded with talent. Make sure to tune in to find out which squad picks up the big-item win this evening.
Regional restrictions may apply.