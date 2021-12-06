How to Watch Nuggets at Bulls

In Monday night NBA action, the Nuggets are set to face off against the Bulls in Chicago.

The NBA season continues Monday with quite a few good matchups on the schedule, including this one, as the Nuggets travel to Chicago to face off against the Bulls.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

The Nuggets hold an 11–11 record. They are a legitimate contender in the Western Conference but need to figure out how to play at a high level consistently. In its last game, Denver was able to defeat the Knicks by a final score of 113–99.

On the other side of the court, the Bulls come into this game with a 16–8 record. Chicago has looked like an NBA Finals contender in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls knocked off the Nets by a final score of 111–107 in their most recent game.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent from top to bottom. They both have superstar talent and fans won't want to miss out as they face off against each other. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

