How to Watch Nuggets at Bulls

    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Monday night NBA action, the Nuggets are set to face off against the Bulls in Chicago.
    Author:

    The NBA season continues Monday with quite a few good matchups on the schedule, including this one, as the Nuggets travel to Chicago to face off against the Bulls.

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live stream the Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Nuggets hold an 11–11 record. They are a legitimate contender in the Western Conference but need to figure out how to play at a high level consistently. In its last game, Denver was able to defeat the Knicks by a final score of 113–99.

    On the other side of the court, the Bulls come into this game with a 16–8 record. Chicago has looked like an NBA Finals contender in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls knocked off the Nets by a final score of 111–107 in their most recent game.

    Both of these teams are loaded with talent from top to bottom. They both have superstar talent and fans won't want to miss out as they face off against each other. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

