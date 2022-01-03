How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Nuggets have won three in a row and clash with a Dallas Mavericks team that has won three of four games.
    Despite every obstacle that has been thrown their way, the Nuggets (18-16) have consistently kept their heads above water as the fifth best team in the Western Conference. Their opponent today is a team that has also dealt with obstacles and maintained its position in the playoff standings in the Dallas Mavericks (18-18).

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2022

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Live Stream Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Nuggets flattened the Houston Rockets in their last game after they had to postpone their game against the Golden State Warriors. 

    This season the teams have split their two games, with the Nuggets running the Mavericks out of the gym at home 106-75 very early in the season and the Mavericks got even in a 111-101 win also at home.

    In the Nuggets win it was all about offensive balance with five players in double-figures, led by Will Barton’s 17 points.

    The Nuggets demolished the Mavericks on the boards 51 to 36 and played more as a team, holding the Mavericks to their season low in points in one of the worst games they have played in the Luka Doncic era.

    For the Mavericks, their win came with Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup, putting up 29 points and 11 rebounds and going head-to-head with Nikola Jokic, who scored 35 points and had 16 rebounds. 

    The Mavericks and Nuggets are at their best when their teams are healthy so Doncic and Jokic can both thrive. The challenge has been that both teams have been riddled with injuries and health and safety protocols.

    This game will be huge for the standings, with the winner taking the tiebreaker in a very crowded Western Conference.

