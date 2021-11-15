How to Watch Nuggets at Mavericks

Two of the top teams in the Western Conference face off Monday night in NBA action.

The Nuggets (9–4) will head to Dallas on Monday to face the Mavericks (8–4) in a battle of two of the top four teams in the Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

This will be the second time these teams have met this season, with Denver dominating the first game 106–75.

Just two Mavs scored in double figures in that loss, led by Luka Doncic's 16 points on 5-for-18 shooting. Trey Burke scored 11 points.

For Denver, Will Barton scored a team-high 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting, while Nikola Jokic posted 11 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in the victory while playing just 25 minutes.

Both teams were able to reach deep into their benches in the fourth quarter.

Denver comes into this game on a five-game winning streak, while Dallas is only on a one-game streak. Both squads are 7–3 over their last 10 games,

Surprisingly, neither team ranks in the top half of the league in offensive rating this year. Last season, Denver ranked sixth and Dallas eighth. Defense is fueling the Nuggets, as the team is second in the NBA in defensive rating through 13 games.

Dallas will be without Maxi Kleber, while the Nuggets remain without Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton is listed as day-to-day.

