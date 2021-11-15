How to Watch Nuggets at Mavericks

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top teams in the Western Conference face off Monday night in NBA action.
    Author:

    The Nuggets (9–4) will head to Dallas on Monday to face the Mavericks (8–4) in a battle of two of the top four teams in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This will be the second time these teams have met this season, with Denver dominating the first game 106–75.

    Just two Mavs scored in double figures in that loss, led by Luka Doncic's 16 points on 5-for-18 shooting. Trey Burke scored 11 points.

    For Denver, Will Barton scored a team-high 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting, while Nikola Jokic posted 11 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in the victory while playing just 25 minutes.

    Both teams were able to reach deep into their benches in the fourth quarter.

    Denver comes into this game on a five-game winning streak, while Dallas is only on a one-game streak. Both squads are 7–3 over their last 10 games,

    Surprisingly, neither team ranks in the top half of the league in offensive rating this year. Last season, Denver ranked sixth and Dallas eighth. Defense is fueling the Nuggets, as the team is second in the NBA in defensive rating through 13 games.

    Dallas will be without Maxi Kleber, while the Nuggets remain without Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton is listed as day-to-day.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Grizzlies

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrate defeating the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Mavericks

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at 49ers

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Navy at Louisville

    4 minutes ago
    Jan 7, 2021; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams guard David Roddy (21) tries to shoot the ball as UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) defends in the second half of the game at Moby Arena at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bethany Baker/The Coloradoan via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maine at Colorado

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16605961
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Timberwolves

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Thunder

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy