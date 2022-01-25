The Denver Nuggets took the first game two days ago at home and now look to beat the Detroit Pistons on the road.

The Nuggets (24-21) and the Pistons (11-35) just played on Sunday with Denver winning and now the scene shifts to Detroit. Over their last six games at home, Detroit is 4-2 and playing much better basketball, while going 2-6 in that same time window including their most recent loss to Denver. This should be a good challenge for a young Detroit team that has been playing well at home as of late.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons today:

Game Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Denver ran away from Detroit in their last game on Sunday, behind a monster third quarter and Nikola Jokic’s 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

In its game on Sunday, Detroit looked good in the first half scoring 60 points keeping the game tied. The third quarter is where the wheels fell off, which is not uncommon for young teams, but they made a strong comeback in the fourth quarter.

The third quarter was abysmal for Detroit on both ends, going 6-20 from the field (2-12 from three) with seven turnovers, and scoring only 16 points.

Denver went 12-23 from the field (6-13 from three) with nine different players scoring, six players hitting at least one three, and only two shooting more than three times. The offense flowed and looked perfect in the third quarter.

Overall Detroit has to feel good about how competitive they were in three of the four quarters.

Rookie Cade Cunningham led three players with 18 points along with Isaiah Stewart and Trey Lyles. Cunningham also chipped in 8 assists and 5 rebounds but led the way with 6 turnovers as well.

