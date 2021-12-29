How to Watch Nuggets at Warriors

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors square-off on Tuesday for the first time this season.
    If you want to find two teams with diametrically opposed narratives this season, look no further than the Denver Nuggets (16-16) and the Golden State Warriors (27-6). The Nuggets had an All-Star and a budding star both lose their season due to injury, but an MVP is keeping them afloat, while the Warriors have their own MVP keeping them rolling as hope is around the corner in the return of another All-Star.

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA TV

    Live Stream Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Stephen Curry has scored 30+ points in four straight games, including 33 on Christmas Day.

    This is the first game of the season between these two teams, but are playing a home-and-home series over the next three days.

    Last season, which featured different teams on both sides, the Warriors won two of the three games, both wins at home.

    Due to injuries, the Nuggets are leaning more on their defense this season behind their anchor, Nikola Jokic. The reigning MVP is playing stout, sturdy defense for the Nuggets, allowing them to form an identity around their defense.

    Jokic is averaging a career-high in rebounds (13.8) and is on pace to have a career-high in steals (1.3). That's all while maintaining an offensive stat line that won him an MVP last season.

    On the other side it is all about the Warriors defense and Stephen Curry, again.

    The Warriors are No. 1 in defense (101.2 opponents points) and aside from fouling too much, they are Top 5 or better in nearly every statistical measure.

    Add in Curry going for his sixth full season in a row averaging 25+ points per game and you have an NBA Finals contender. 

    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
