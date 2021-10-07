    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    There is potential for this to be the Western Conference Finals preview if everything goes right for both teams, starting tonight when the Nuggets and Warriors meet.
    Author:

    The Warriors kicked off preseason with a 121-107 win over the Trail Blazers while the Nuggets started off with a nail-biter of a loss. 

    Nikola Jokic was not with the team, rather with his wife as they welcomed their first child last week. Stars like Jokic and Curry are not likely to get a lot of run in the preseason, but it is always fun to see contenders square off on the hardwood, even in the preseason. 

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors:

    Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Warriors came out with what will likely be their starting line-up without Klay Thompson.

    In their first preseason game, it was all about Jordan Poole (30 points), Otto Porter Jr. (19 points) and Nemanja Bjelica (six points and six assists). The two new additions played well, and getting them acclimated to the system is going to be a huge key to the season.

    Another key is Poole, who will be in the Thompson role to start then as the sixth man. Poole looked terrific across the board.

    The other key (aside from health) will be the trio of youngsters. James Wiseman did not play (DNP-Knee) while Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody combined for five points (2-for-7 shooting) and four rebounds in 20 combined minutes. They are getting their footing in the NBA, and their progress will be something to watch all preseason.

    For the Nuggets, it is all about developing the roster around MVP Jokic and Michael Porter Jr.

    The team built a quality roster in the margins around the stars to keep the team competitive while Jamal Murray is rehabbing. Aaron Gordon, Will Barton, Monte Morris and Jeff Green are a quartet that with Jokic could make the playoffs with the rest of the depth they have. Once Murray comes back this team will be scary.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    6
    2021

    Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA Sports Bay Area
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16847620
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
