How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers

The 2021-22 NBA season will continue forward on Tuesday night with a good slate of games on the schedule for fans to watch. Even with COVID-19 threatening the season, Commissioner Adam Silver and company have shown no signs of slowing down. One intriguing game tonight will feature the Nuggets hitting the road to take on the Clippers in Los Angeles.

How to Watch the Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Ahead of tonight's game, the Nuggets are 20-18 and are looking to put a few more wins together. Denver started the season off slow, but are starting to turn things around a bit. In their last outing, the Nuggets ended up beating the Thunder by a final score of 99-95.

On the other side, the Clippers have opened up the year with a 20-21 record. Injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have really bogged down the team this year. Last time out, Los Angeles ended up beating the Hawks by a final score of 106-93.

Both of these teams were expected to be legitimate contenders in the Western Conference at the beginning of the year. They have both started slow, but have the opportunity to get back on track.

