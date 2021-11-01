The Nuggets put their two-game winning streak on the line when they travel to Memphis on Monday night to face the Grizzlies.

How to Watch Nuggets at Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Denver blew out the Mavericks by 31 points Friday before rallying to beat the Timberwolves 93–91 the next night. The wins improved their early-season record to 4–2 and put them one game back of the Jazz and the Warriors for first place in the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic continues to be the leader of the Nuggets. He is currently averaging a team-best 24.0 points and 14.8 rebounds per contest.

Jokic and Co. will look to extend their winning streak to three when they take on the Grizzlies in the first of two back-to-back games against Memphis.

The Grizzlies have lost three of their last four entering Monday's game.

Memphis lost to the Heat by 26 in their most recent contest, but that defeat came on the heels of a 104–101 overtime win against the Warriors. That game marked the Warriors' first loss of the season and the Grizzlies' biggest win of the season.

On Monday, Memphis will look to build on its win against the Warriors to pick up a victory against the Nuggets.

