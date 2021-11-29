How to Watch Nuggets at Heat

The Nuggets have dropped six games in a row and might be seeing their season slip through their fingers due to injuries.

The Nuggets (9–10) held plenty of promise at the start of the season, even without Jamaal Murray (knee). Then, the injuries piled up and they find themselves under .500 for the first time since the 2016–17 season.

They hit the road Monday to play the Heat (13–7), who are looking like one of the best teams in the NBA through 20 games.

How to Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

The Heat are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season on the road against the Bulls.

It has been a strong start for the Heat this season. They have the second-best defense (102.5 points allowed per game) and continuing to round out their offense, the 12th-best in the NBA (108.7 points per game).

The Heat will be without Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) with Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Tyler Herro (soreness) listed as questionable.

On the other side, the Nuggets have Jamaal Murray (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery) and PJ Dozier (ACL) listed as out with rookie Bones Hyland (ankle) and Nikola Jokic (wrist) listed as questionable.

Since Jokic went down, the Nuggets are 0–4 and losing by an average of 16.25 points per game.

