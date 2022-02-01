How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Denver Nuggets look to break the season series tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

It has been over a month since the Nuggets (28-21) took on the Timberwolves (25-25). Each team won a game earlier in the season. Minnesota took the first game in the first week of the season (93-91), with Denver blowing the Timberwolves out in their second meeting in December (124-107). Today’s winner gets the advantage in the season series.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 7

Live Stream Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver is coming off a huge win over Milwaukee behind 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds from Nikola Jokic. 

Despite an 18-18 start to the season for Denver, while their divisional rival Utah started 26-10 in that same stretch, a win tonight would put them just 0.5 games back of the division lead.

They have gone 10-3 since then and are in a great position to leapfrog a struggling Utah team and push down a talented Minnesota team all in one night.

In their last 13 games, the Nuggets are averaging 117.8 points per game and giving up 108.5 points to their opponents, which would be good for No. 1 on offense and No. 11 on defense today.

For Minnesota it is purely about consistency and getting a win against a divisional rival. 

Since climbing back to .500 with a four-game winning streak earlier this year, Minnesota has not been able to get more than a game over .500. Every time it gets back over the hill, it's followed with a loss or two to reset the cycle. It is always one step forward, two steps back and two steps forward, one step back.

