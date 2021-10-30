How to Watch Nuggets at Timberwolves

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic takes the court against Karl Anthony-Towns as the Nuggets face the Timberwolves on Saturday.

The Timberwolves (3–1) are sitting in third place in the Western Conference through four games and look like a playoff contender entering Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets (3–2).

Denver comes into the game on the second night of a back-to-back.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Through four games, the Timberwolves have beaten up on the hapless Pelicans and young Rockets, as well as the shorthanded Bucks.

Minnesota is defending well, allowing just 102.5 points to their opponents (sixth in in the NBA). They are getting steals and blocks, ranking second in the NBA in both categories, and forcing turnovers, in a category in which they are first in the NBA at 20.8.

The Nuggets lost their most recent game 122–110 against the Jazz, and lost the game before that 99–87 against the Cavaliers. Their most recent win came 102–96 against the Spurs on Oct. 22. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic led the team with 32 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in the win.

