How to Watch Nuggets at Pelicans

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Nuggets will travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans.

On Wednesday night, there will be quite a few good games for fans to watch around the NBA. One of those games will feature the Nuggets traveling to New Orleans to face the Pelicans. While the Nuggets are much more legitimate playoff contenders, they are in the same boat as the Pelicans. Both need a win.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans Today:

Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Ahead of this matchup, the Nuggets have compiled an 11-12 record and have struggled to find consistency. Jamal Murray is still recovering from a torn ACL, which has caused most of the issues. Last time out, Denver ended up losing to the Bulls by a final score of 109-97.

On the other side, the Pelicans hold a 7-19 record. They have yet to see Zion Williamson play this season,n and his future is a big question mark right now. New Orleans lost to the Rockets by a final score of 118-108 in its last game.

Both of these teams need to find a way to pick up a big win tonight. Denver may be the betting favorite, but that is no guarantee.

