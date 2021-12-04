How to Watch Nuggets at Knicks

On Saturday afternoon in NBA action, the Nuggets will hit the road to take on the Knicks in New York.

One of the more intriguing NBA matchups of the day will feature the Nuggets taking on the Knicks in New York. Both teams need to find their stride, and this is a big game this early in the year for both squads.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 10-11 record heading into this matchup. They have struggled with consistency, especially with star point guard Jamal Murray still out due to injury. In its last outing, Denver ended up losing to the Magic by a final score of 108-103.

On the other side of the court, the Knicks have gone just 11-11 to begin the year. A lot of rumors are surrounding the franchise, especially veteran point guard Kemba Walker who could get traded. Either way, this is a big game for the Knicks, who are coming off of a 119-115 loss to the Bulls.

Both of these teams are in need of a big win. They are both talented but have not found their rhythm yet. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

