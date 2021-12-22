How to Watch Nuggets at Thunder

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    As two Western Conference teams face off, the Nuggets will be in Oklahoma City on Wednesday to take on the Thunder.
    Author:

    On Wednesday night, the Thunder will host the Nuggets. The past four times these teams have matched up, the Nuggets have come out on top.

    While Oklahoma City hasn’t beaten Denver in nearly two years, the team has the young talent to shock the Nuggets today.

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    Live Stream: You can stream Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Thunder are currently on a two-game winning streak, notching victories over the Clippers and Grizzlies. Although they’re in the middle of a rebuild, they’re a tough team to beat. Even when earning a big lead, you can’t coast against Oklahoma City, as it has been one of the best teams at making late-game comebacks this season.

    While the Thunder backcourt is spectacular, the frontcourt is young, undersized and inexperienced. As such, Denver’s bigs could have a huge night against OKC.

    The Nuggets are currently in the Western Conference playoff picture with a record of 15-14. However, they’re extremely shorthanded without Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray.

    In their absence, Will Barton has been an offensive spark plug, averaging 15.6 points per game this season. Nikola Jokić is once again playing like an MVP, producing 26.3 points and 13.5 rebounds per contest.

    The Thunder are coming into this game with a ton of confidence, meaning Denver will have to play its best to pull out a victory on the road.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 7
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

