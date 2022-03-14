How to Watch Nuggets vs. 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on Joel Embiid and the 76ers in Philadelphia on Monday.

The battle for the MVP race is only going to heat up as the Denver Nuggets face the Philadelphia 76ers. The buzz around the national media would indicate that Joel Embiid is in the lead for the award, but Nikola Jokic has done more than enough to repeat as the league's MVP. 

Jokic is arguably having a better season than last season when he won the award. That's especially the case when you consider that he is keeping the Nuggets alive without playing with Jamal Murray all season. 

How to Watch: Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers Today

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver is not in the thick of the Western Conference standings as much as the Sixers are for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. However, Philly only has one more win than Denver. That could all end tonight and more clarity should come on who the true MVP is after this game. 

Winning this game for Denver could bring a lot of momentum for the club after it lost its last two games against Golden State and Toronto. Before those games, the Nuggets had won 10 of 11 and were one of the hottest teams in the league. 

They were up against the Warriors big, but the Warriors had a tremendous comeback and have deflated the Nuggets sails a bit. Having James Harden back in the lineup for the 76ers will be a tough assignment, especially on the road. 

However, Harden only scored 11 in their last game against Brooklyn, a 129-100 blowout loss. Philadelphia got the best of Denver in the first matchup back in November. That was with a shorthanded roster without Embiid and that was on the road. Either way though, this will be a tight, must see matchup.  

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
