How to Watch Nuggets at Suns

A potential Western Conference Finals preview takes place on Sunday night when the Nuggets and Suns face off.

The Nuggets (9-7) are playing for the second game in a row without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Sunday then they take on the red-hot Suns (12-3) who have won 11 games in a row. These two teams are potentially on another collision course in the Western Conference playoffs with the rest of the teams all performing below expectations.

How to Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

When the season kicked off these were two very different teams, looking to get their footing with the Nuggets winning 110-98:

Despite all their injuries, suspensions and obstacles, the Nuggets are the No. 1 defensive team in the NBA. They are giving up just 100.1 points to opponents so far this season. Their offense needs to catch up, as it is currently No. 24 (102.9 points), which is not what you want to see with an offensive savant like Jokic running things.

The defense is not allowing teams to shoot or make a ton of threes (10.8 of 33.1) while also not fouling in a way that results in free-throw attempts (17.3 free-throw attempts per game).

So far this season the Nuggets are 1-1 without Jokic beating the Pacers and losing the other day to the Bulls.

The Nuggets will be without MVP Jokic (wrist), Michael Porter Jr. (back), Zeke Nnaji (ankle) and are still without All-Star Jamaal Murray (knee) while the Suns have Dario Saric (knee) and Frank Kaminsky (knee) both listed as out.

For the Suns, they have won 11 games in a row, the most since the 2006-2007 season.

In that time, they have risen to fourth in the NBA in offense (110.7 points) and No. 10 in defense (104.9 opponents points) with the fourth-best net rating (plus-5.7).

