How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The regular season is officially underway and the Denver Nuggets are set for a Wednesday night road matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
    Author:

    Gone are the NBA Finals hopes from last season for the Phoenix Suns. After falling to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns are back and hungry to take the last step towards winning a ring. On Wednesday night, their season will begin against the similarly talented Denver Nuggets, who also have NBA Finals aspirations.

    How to Watch: Nuggets at Suns

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Nuggets at Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both of these teams appear to be in the elite category in the Western Conference. While the Nuggets won't have Jamal Murray to start the season due to a torn ACL, they are still going to be a very good basketball team. As for the Suns, they didn't lose much and should be right back in the conversation.

    Looking closer at the Suns, they lost Torrey Craig this offseason. However, they were able to add Landry Shamet and Chandler Hutchison to help fill that hole. Chris Paul was unsurprisingly re-signed, but the Suns have not worked out a new deal with big man Deandre Ayton.

    On the other side, the Nuggets will look to Monte Morris to fill in until Murray is back at point guard. Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are more than good enough to carry Denver in the meantime. The Nuggets have been in the mix over the last couple of years, but need to take one more step.

    This is going to be a fun season to watch both of these teams. Both the Suns and Nuggets should be in the NBA Finals conversation at the end of the year and will begin their season with a must-watch head-to-head matchup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Denver Nuggets Bol Bol
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    10 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara

    10 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco

    10 minutes ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego vs. Portland

    10 minutes ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. LMU

    10 minutes ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Jun 3, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and center Nikola Jokic (15) embrace Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) and forward Norman Powell (24) after game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy