How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

The regular season is officially underway and the Denver Nuggets are set for a Wednesday night road matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Gone are the NBA Finals hopes from last season for the Phoenix Suns. After falling to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Suns are back and hungry to take the last step towards winning a ring. On Wednesday night, their season will begin against the similarly talented Denver Nuggets, who also have NBA Finals aspirations.

How to Watch: Nuggets at Suns

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Nuggets at Suns on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams appear to be in the elite category in the Western Conference. While the Nuggets won't have Jamal Murray to start the season due to a torn ACL, they are still going to be a very good basketball team. As for the Suns, they didn't lose much and should be right back in the conversation.

Looking closer at the Suns, they lost Torrey Craig this offseason. However, they were able to add Landry Shamet and Chandler Hutchison to help fill that hole. Chris Paul was unsurprisingly re-signed, but the Suns have not worked out a new deal with big man Deandre Ayton.

On the other side, the Nuggets will look to Monte Morris to fill in until Murray is back at point guard. Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic are more than good enough to carry Denver in the meantime. The Nuggets have been in the mix over the last couple of years, but need to take one more step.

This is going to be a fun season to watch both of these teams. Both the Suns and Nuggets should be in the NBA Finals conversation at the end of the year and will begin their season with a must-watch head-to-head matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.