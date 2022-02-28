How to Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

The Denver Nuggets look for the 3-1 series win in the final game of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

This season the Nuggets (35-25) are 2-1 in the season series against the Blazers (25-35) and look to close out their season series with a win. Denver is looking to catch the struggling Jazz and host a first round series in the playoffs. For Portland, it is heading in the opposite direction with Damian Lillard out for the season.

Denver knocked off Portland 140-108 in its last game. That was before the Trail Blazers traded CJ McCollum.

This season Nikola Jokic is averaging 24 points, 8.5 rebounds and eight assists per game against Portland. With Portland’s short handed roster he could be in for a massive night.

The reigning MVP is putting up monster numbers again with 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and eight assists per game and carrying the Nuggets injury riddled roster to one of the best records in the league.

On the other side this season, it has become about the future for Portland and the breakout play of Anfernee Simons.

This season Simons is averaging 17.1 points and 3.9 assists per game. Since Lillard went down, he is averaging 22.8 points and 5.9 assists per game. He has risen to the occasion as an offensive leader that clearly learned a thing or two from watching Lillard and McCollum from the bench.

