How to Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Denver Nuggets look for the 3-1 series win in the final game of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

This season the Nuggets (35-25) are 2-1 in the season series against the Blazers (25-35) and look to close out their season series with a win. Denver is looking to catch the struggling Jazz and host a first round series in the playoffs. For Portland, it is heading in the opposite direction with Damian Lillard out for the season.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver knocked off Portland 140-108 in its last game. That was before the Trail Blazers traded CJ McCollum.

This season Nikola Jokic is averaging 24 points, 8.5 rebounds and eight assists per game against Portland. With Portland’s short handed roster he could be in for a massive night.

The reigning MVP is putting up monster numbers again with 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and eight assists per game and carrying the Nuggets injury riddled roster to one of the best records in the league.

On the other side this season, it has become about the future for Portland and the breakout play of Anfernee Simons.

This season Simons is averaging 17.1 points and 3.9 assists per game. Since Lillard went down, he is averaging 22.8 points and 5.9 assists per game. He has risen to the occasion as an offensive leader that clearly learned a thing or two from watching Lillard and McCollum from the bench.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) goes up for a shot over Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller (40) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) battle for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Ducks

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates in front of Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) celebrates his second goal of the game against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) defend Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) battle for a loose ball in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy