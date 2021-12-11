How to Watch Nuggets at Spurs

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Nuggets and Spurs are set to square off in San Antonio on Saturday night in NBA action.
    Author:

    On Saturday night, there will be quite a few great matchups for NBA fans to keep a close eye on. One of those matchups will feature the Nuggets hitting the road to take on the Spurs in San Antonio. Both of these teams need a win, although Denver certainly is the better team on paper.

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

    Live stream the Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of tonight's game, the Nuggets have gone just 12-13 to begin the season. Most expected them to be legitimate contenders in the Western Conference, but they have had a rough start. Last time out for Denver, it lost to the Spurs by a final score of 123-111.

    As for the Spurs, they have started the year off with a 9-15 record. Putting a few wins together would help them climb back into contention for the play-in tournament.

    This should be a very intriguing game to watch in the back-to-back. Both teams need a win and that will add to the entertainment level.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 9, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) goes after a loose ball along with Denver Nuggets guards Bones Hyland (3) and Davon Reed (9) during the first half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Spurs

    31 seconds ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) and Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) react during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Kentucky at Ole Miss

    31 seconds ago
    xavier basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cincinnati at Xavier

    31 seconds ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Heat

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Grizzlies

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Tristan Thompson (13) celebrate after a basket by Haliburton during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Cavaliers

    30 minutes ago
    Boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy