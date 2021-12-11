How to Watch Nuggets at Spurs

The Nuggets and Spurs are set to square off in San Antonio on Saturday night in NBA action.

On Saturday night, there will be quite a few great matchups for NBA fans to keep a close eye on. One of those matchups will feature the Nuggets hitting the road to take on the Spurs in San Antonio. Both of these teams need a win, although Denver certainly is the better team on paper.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream the Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Nuggets have gone just 12-13 to begin the season. Most expected them to be legitimate contenders in the Western Conference, but they have had a rough start. Last time out for Denver, it lost to the Spurs by a final score of 123-111.

As for the Spurs, they have started the year off with a 9-15 record. Putting a few wins together would help them climb back into contention for the play-in tournament.

This should be a very intriguing game to watch in the back-to-back. Both teams need a win and that will add to the entertainment level.

Regional restrictions may apply.