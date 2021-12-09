How to Watch Nuggets at Spurs

Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Nuggets look to win the first of a doubleheader on the road against the San Antonio Spurs.
    Author:

    The Nuggets started off their season quite nicely, but have struggled since their reigning MVP Nikola Jokić was missing from the lineup. They went 2-8 in their last 10 games before beating the Pelicans on Wednesday. 

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

    Live stream Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Nuggets also lost Michael Porter Jr., who is likely out for the rest of the season. Denver's goal is just to stay afloat until they get Jamal Murray back next year and then really show what they can do in the playoffs. 

    The Nuggets have been better since Jokić's return, but they are still not firing on all cylinders. They lost to the Magic, who have only won five games on the season. 

    The Nuggets responded nicely, winning at Madison Square Garden their next game, but then they lost pretty soundly to the Bulls. Even in that win over the Pelicans they needed overtime against a team that is last in the West and is still playing without Zion Williamson. 

    That is probably why the Spurs are favored at home despite an 8-15 record.  The Spurs were playing hot, including an amazing win over the best team in the league in the Golden State Warriors, but they have lost their last two. They will get two shots at the Nuggets at home to change that trajectory, as these two also play on Saturday in Texas. 

