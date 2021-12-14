Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (13-13) will look to break a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (15-12) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Wizards

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Wizards

    • The 105.5 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Wizards allow.
    • Denver has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 107.4 points.
    • Washington is 8-3 when allowing fewer than 105.5 points.
    • The Wizards average just 0.2 more points per game (105.7) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (105.5).
    • When it scores more than 105.5 points, Washington is 8-2.
    • Denver is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.7 points.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Wizards allow to opponents.
    • In games Denver shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 9-6 overall.
    • The Wizards are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Washington has put together a 10-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
    • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal racks up 22.5 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.4 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kuzma is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Knicks

    W 113-99

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Bulls

    L 109-97

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    W 120-114

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    L 123-111

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    W 127-112

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 116-101

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Raptors

    L 102-90

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pacers

    L 116-110

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pistons

    W 119-116

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Jazz

    L 123-98

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

