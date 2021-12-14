Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (13-13) will look to break a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (15-12) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Wizards

The 105.5 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Wizards allow.

Denver has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 107.4 points.

Washington is 8-3 when allowing fewer than 105.5 points.

The Wizards average just 0.2 more points per game (105.7) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (105.5).

When it scores more than 105.5 points, Washington is 8-2.

Denver is 10-2 when it gives up fewer than 105.7 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Wizards allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 44.7% from the field, it is 9-6 overall.

The Wizards are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Washington has put together a 10-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal racks up 22.5 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.

Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.4 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Kuzma is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Knicks W 113-99 Away 12/6/2021 Bulls L 109-97 Away 12/8/2021 Pelicans W 120-114 Away 12/9/2021 Spurs L 123-111 Away 12/11/2021 Spurs W 127-112 Away 12/13/2021 Wizards - Home 12/15/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/17/2021 Hawks - Away 12/19/2021 Nets - Away 12/22/2021 Thunder - Away 12/23/2021 Hornets - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule