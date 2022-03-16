Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-38) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (41-28) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 229.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Wizards allow (111.4).

When Denver totals more than 111.4 points, it is 28-3.

Washington has a 19-8 record when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.

The Wizards put up an average of 108.3 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 108.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Washington is 19-16 when it scores more than 108.5 points.

Denver's record is 23-10 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Nuggets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.

The Nuggets' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Wizards pull down per game (9.2).

The Nuggets are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 25th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

