How to Watch Pistons at Celtics

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top of the East meets the bottom, as Saddiq Bey and the Pistons go on the road to face Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

The Pistons are holding down the last spot in the Eastern Conference by one game currently. They are 12-45, which is one game behind Orlando to get out of the last spot. They have, however, won more games on the road than at home this season.

They have lost 12 of their last 13 games with their only win in that stretch coming at home against Cleveland. The team is led by Saddiq Bey, who averages 15.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. 

How to Watch Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Celtics' season has been completely different than Detroit's. They are 33-25 and ranked No. 6 in the East, which has them at the last spot in the playoffs that doesn't have to play in the play-in tournament.

Boston is 20-10 at home this season, so a win in the Garden shouldn't be too difficult. This team is led by Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the green and white.

Detroit might be able to catch Boston on the back end of two games in a row. This is the second matchup of four total between these two teams. Boston leads the series 1-0 after a 102-93 win.

